Things to do with kids in DeKalb County area this summer

Summer is nearly upon us, and with that in mind here’s a non-exhaustive list of options for families looking for some fun in the DeKalb County area.

Aquatics

Chamberlain Park Pool

Chamberlain Park Pool at 400 E. Second St. near Chamberlain Park in Genoa will tentatively open May 25 and go through Aug. 11, according to the Genoa Park District. The facility offers two pools with a wading pool and slide for young children, along with a splash pad. Pool rates vary based on where you live. For more information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/aquatics.

Welsh Park splash pad

Make a splash at the splash pad at Welsh Park, 651 Russel Road. It is all free to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day and from 3 to 7 p.m. Labor Day through Oct. 1. For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/location/welsh-park.

Splash Fountain Splashpad

The Sycamore splash pad will open from May 25 through Sept. 1 at the Sycamore Park District’s Legacy Campus 480 Airport Road, Sycamore. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The splash pad is closed for Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

Cortland Splash Pad

The Cortland Splash Pad is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 140 Pearl St. It will be open beginning Memorial Day.

Recreation

Kids Concerts in the Park

Revel in the sound of music this summer when the DeKalb Park District kicks off its Kids Concerts in the Park. It all takes place at 10:30 a.m. on select Tuesdays at the Hopkins Park bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road. Festivities are expected to take place June 11, July 16 and August 6.

Sycamore Park District’s Summer Concert Series

The free series takes place on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the GoodTymes Shelter at the Sycamore Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road and features a free and family-friendly concert. Participants are asked to bring their own seating and blankets. Grilled food, snacks, neer and wine are available for purchase. For more information, visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Hopkins Park dedication celebration

On June 14, the DeKalb Park District is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening of Hopkins Park playground and the groundbreaking of construction on Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Festivities will kickoff at 5 p.m. with a bike parade from the Hopkins Park bike shelter to the playground, followed by a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting. The event also will feature, food trucks, games and pickleball/tennis competitions. Festivities will wrap up with a sunset movie screening in the park of the film “Encanto.”

Fun Jam in the Park

Fun Jam in the Park is making a return to a park near you. The event, which got its start last summer, is held on select Tuesdays in June and July at Welsh Park and on two Thursdays at Lions Park and Liberty Park. Between arts activities and sports activities to board and card games, there’s an array of things to keep children and their families entertained. It is all made possible thanks to a partnership between the DeKalb Police Department, B.L.A.C. Inc., The Breakroom and Friends, DeKalb Park District and Opportunity DeKalb.

National Night Out

DeKalb Police Department wants to create a safer community for all and is inviting the public to come together for some community-building and fun. On Aug. 1, the police department is sponsoring the annual community-building campaign dubbed National Night Out. The event serves, in part, as a meet-and-greet for local police and fire departments. It also typically features an array of kid-friendly activities and demonstrations. National Night Out will take place at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. The event’s start time has yet to be decided.

DeKalb Water Wars

May your water weapons be locked, loaded and ready for the DeKalb Water Wars. The DeKalb Police Department is looking to bring the event back for a second year in a row. The event aims to offer a family-friendly environment, much like last year. Organizers behind the DeKalb Water Wars have yet to decide on a time, date or location.

Hello Summer Block Party

The Breakroom and Friends is throwing a party and you’re invited. The third annual Hello Summer Block Party is making a comeback with fun for the the whole family to enjoy. Of the festivities to expect this time around will include a dunk tank, face paint, a bouncy castle, magician, food, live music and more. Festivities will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. June 2 at 912 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb.

Fun Fridays

End your week on a positive note with The Breakroom and Friends as it looks to sponsor Fun Fridays. The event, which is held every first and third Friday from June through August at Welsh Park, welcomes friendly community competition and is open to participants of all ages. Typically, programming will consist of one hour of games, and snacks and water will be provided. Among the lineup of games that participants can expect to play is kickball, flag football, volleyball, capture the flag, relay races and obstacle course.

Father’s Day Basketball Tournament

Got game? Fathers and their sons are invited to put their skills to the test in a friendly 3-on-3 competition. The action will get underway in June at Welsh Park, 651 Russell Road, DeKalb. Organizers behind the event have yet to announce a day and time. Those who compete can expect to play on a half-court with one hoop. Also during the tournament, participants will be able to enjoy food, music and raffles. A prize will go to the winning team by the competition’s end. The first five fathers present for the tournament will receive a free haircut voucher. The competition is open to teens and adults. Registration costs $50 per team.

Uptown Sounds

Opportunity DeKalb, in collaboration with The Breakroom Friends and businesses in the Village Commons, is excited to bring back Uptown Sounds this summer. The event series, which got its start last year, brings live jazz music to the Village Commons property on Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb. Organizers behind the event intend to bring it back later this year in August and September. Uptown Sounds event dates will be determined by how fundraising goes this summer.

Live Music at Fargo Venue

Get ready to catch some live weekly tunes this summer at Fargo Venue, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Organizers are expected to showcase a variety of local bands on the weekends to appeal to a wide audience. Shows will be open to spectators of all ages. The cost will range from $5 to $10 per person.

Beginners Skate Sessions at Fargo Skateboarding

Fargo Skateboarding wants to help beginners learn to skate and is offering skate sessions all summer long to make it happen. During skate sessions, coaches will skate alongside beginners. Skate sessions are expected to run from 3 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Fargo Skateboarding, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. All the gear will be provided by Fargo Skateboarding. The cost is $10. Should any child or teen have a financial barrier, scholarships may be available upon request.

Library programming

Public libraries across DeKalb County offer free and family-friendly programming throughout the year.

To view events at the DeKalb Public Library, visit dkpl.org/events.

For Sycamore Public Library events, visit sycamorelibrary.org/events.

For the Genoa Public Library, visit genoalibrary.org.

For the Cortland Community Library, visit cortlandlibrary.com/event-calendar.

For the Somonauk Public Library, visit somonauklibrary.org/programs-and-events.shtml.

For the Hinckley Public Library, visit hinckleylibrary.org/events.

For the Sandwich Public Library, visit sandwichpld.org/events/calendar.