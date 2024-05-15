DeKalb to honor first responders in Sunday ceremony

Law enforcement officers salute in this Shaw Local file photo Thursday, April 4, 2024, outside the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University, as the casket of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is brought out following her visitation and funeral. DeKalb officials invite the public to help honor area first responders at a special memorial ceremony Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb officials invite the public to help honor area first responders at a special memorial ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony is expected to start at 2 p.m. at the front entrance of Isaac Executive Suites, 2675 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Organizers said a tribute also will be paid to the late DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, 35, who was killed while on duty in a car crash March 28. Musil was a mother of three, a five-year member of the sheriff’s office and a military veteran who served in Afghanistan.

“We are excited to have a central location to honor our police, fire, and medical first responders,” DeKalb County Sheriff Andrew Sullivan said in a news release. “This event will also provide a chance to honor former DeKalb County Sheriff Deputy Christina Musil and all first responders who keep the county safe.”

In addition to expected remarks from Sullivan, speakers also will include the Rev. Steve Person, performances of the national anthem by retired firemen Ron Lofton, “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Tom Conley and the installation of fire and police flags. A bronze plaque also will be placed in honor of Musil.

The idea for the ceremony came from DeKalb-area businessmen John Pappas and Foti Pappas and local events planner Michael Embrey, according to the release. The concept was to create a memorial to honor all those who serve and protect the community.

Organizers said the ceremony also is meant to honor Musil’s life, and be held in conjunction with National Police Week, which runs through Sunday.

The memorial was crated by Embrey and funded by the Pappas families and Tom and Todd Weaver families, according to the release.

“We wanted to complete this special memorial and dedication before too much time has passed,” Embrey said in the release. “With Memorial Day, Flag Day, and 4th of July coming up, we did not want to overshadow the importance of this project.”