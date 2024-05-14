Upcoming NIU STEM Cafe to explore physical therapy’s health improvement role

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore physical therapy’s role promoting lifelong health.

The free cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 15 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Registration is encouraged to attend.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about physical therapy’s role improving people’s health and quality of life. Physical activity is a lifestyle choice that can lead to health benefits and increased life quality. Food and drinks will be available to buy from Fatty’s.

The cafe’s featured speakers include NIU physical therapy students and Sarah Greenhagen, D.P.T., NIU assistant clinical professor.

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life. To register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.