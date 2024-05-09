Girls track: Sterling qualifies five, wins Class 2A Rochelle Sectional title

Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez (left) just beats Galena’s Avery Engle for second place in the 3,200 meters Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the girls track Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School. Hernandez qualified for state. (Mark Busch)

ROCHELLE – Ariel Hernandez figured both she and Galena’s Avery Engle were going to qualify for state, even though both were well behind Sandwich’s Sunny Weber and only the top two get automatic qualifying spots.

But when the Rock Falls junior looked at the clock again, she realized that they were not going to hit the automatic qualifying mark. So she made her push to overtake Engle at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional on Wednesday.

“I thought we were going on pace for 11:30, and I looked at the clock in the last 100 meters and we were at 11:40,” Hernandez said. “I was like, ‘Oh crap, I can’t do this today.’ And she was like there. I don’t know what got into me. I don’t ever have a kick in my life. But something in me snapped the last five meters and I had the energy to go.”

Hernandez finished in 11:48.35, a hair ahead of Engle’s 11:48.46 as she earned a return trip to the state tournament. The automatic qualifying mark was 11:47.44.

Rock Falls ended up seventh with 42 points as Sterling claimed its first sectional title in 20 years on the strength of five qualifiers. Sycamore was fifth with 52.5 points, just ahead of Genoa-Kingston’s 43 for sixth. Dixon was ninth with 36 and Mendota and Sandwich tied for 10th with 33. Plano was 12th with 32.5.

“The stars just aligned for us,” Sterling coach Tyler Gaumer said. “It’s the 50th anniversary of the Sterling girls winning their first IHSA plaque (a district title) in 1974. Our last sectional championship was 2004. It was an amazing feeling. Our athletes did a fantastic job.”

Sterling didn’t have a champ but still qualified Anna Aulwes (26.23 for second in the 200). Aulwes also was on the qualifying 4x100 relay (second in 50.24) and the 4x200 (second in 1:46.89). Finley Ryan cleared 2.97 meters in the pole vault to tie for second and Anessa Johnson was third in the 100 hurdles with a qualifying time of 16.32.

Joining Hernandez at state for Rock Falls is the 4x800 relay, which was second in 10:09.16. Kayla Hackbarth won the discus with a toss of 33.94.

For Dixon, Olivia Cox won the shot put with a toss of 11.17 meters and was second in the discus, clearing 33.91 to earn the return trip to state.

“The wind was really in our favor,” Cox said. “It helped keep the disc in. Plus I just really had the drive to be a state qualifier again. I knew I was going to do very decent. When I got here my head was throbbing because of the stress but I think I got in a pretty good mindset once I started warming up and stuff.”

For Sycamore, Layla Janisch qualified in the 800, taking third but better than the qualifying mark with a 2:23.48. Kaitlyn Lisafeld won the pole vault, clearing 3.21 meters and setting a PR by almost half a meter.

“It was surprising because my PR was 9 (feet) before this meet,” Lisafeld said. “I’m very happy I did. I didn’t really have that many goals. I just wanted to try my best and I didn’t really care what I got. But after I got 9-9 I just wanted to see what I could do.”

For Genoa-Kingston, freshman Natasha Bianchi won the long jump, clearing 5.35 meters. Addison Vicary was second with a 1.59 leap in the high jump.

“It’s just kind of fun,” Bianchi said. “I kind of see it as a big competition and such. I’m just really happy I can make it. I did not expect to make it state for anything. I’m just happy.

After medalling in both last year, Sunny Weber returns to state for Sandwich in both the 1,600 (5:04.3) and 3,200 (10:53.65), the lone qualifier for the Indians.

“I had a little higher expectations but I’m fine with how I did overall,” said Weber, who was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. “I was just hoping to get first in my events and qualify for state. I was hoping to get a PR for the mile (4:59.18) but I didn’t, but I think it might have been unrealistic.”

Plano’s Eloina Montesinos cleared 10.63 in the triple jump to take second and qualify. Luniah Gilford was second in the 400 in 1:01.04 to take second and qualify as well.

Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam qualified in the 100 hurdles in 15.91. She also won the triple jump (10.89) and high jump (1.64).

“It feels great,” Elam said. I was afraid I was going to get last. Well, not in high jump. But in the other events I was scared.”