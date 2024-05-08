DeKalb School District 428 Board restructures, appoints new vice president

Christopher Boyes sits in on the May 7, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb School District 428 board. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Steven Byers is out as vice president and Christopher Boyes is in as the DeKalb School District 428 Board sought to restructure this week.

During the board’s reorganization meeting Tuesday, Byers and Boyes traded seats and leadership positions.

It is all part of an annual process undertaken by the district requiring the board to consider restructuring and to elect officers with every school year.

In a statement, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez lauded the board’s involvement in the process.

“Our district is fortunate to have an engaged and active Board of Education,” Garcia-Sanchez said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our work for the coming year alongside President Ramirez, Vice President Boyes, and the entire board to serve our students and families with passion, innovation, and the highest standards for their education.”

As for other leadership positions, the board elected to reappoint Deyci Ramirez as president, Ariel Owens as secretary, and district employees Jackie Pringle as board clerk and Armir Doka as board treasurer.

Also at the meeting, the board approved its meeting schedule for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board intends to meet the first and third Tuesday of every month in the Education Center, with one exception: the Nov. 12 meeting.

Meetings are expected to start at 6 p.m. unless there is a predetermined need for a closed session, which officials said would be posted at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

The district encourages those interested in attending public meetings to check the agenda to verify the start time.

The 2024-2025 meeting calendar takes effect beginning with the board’s July 2 meeting.