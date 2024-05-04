Boys track and field: Jacob Barraza, relays power DeKalb to third at home meet

DeKALB – Paced by two first finishes, DeKalb captured third place in Friday’s Tim Holt Invite.

Junior Jacob Barraza won the 800-meter race with a time of 1:56.93 and the Barbs’ relay team of Cam Matthews, Braylen Anderson, Isiah Butler and Talen Tate took first place honors in 4x100, crossing the finish line in 42.35.

Moline won the six-team event with 128 points. Rockford Guilford tallied 123.5 to finish second. DeKalb scored 109.

Coach Jeff Saurbaugh was particularly pleased with his relay teams. The Barbs took second in the 4x400 (3:33.98).

“We wanted to load up the relays a little bit today. Talen (Tate) is back and healthy, so we wanted to see what he had.”

Sarbaugh believes his squad is ready for the upcoming conference and state meets.

“We’ve got conference next week and I think we’re finally starting to get into form and get fully healthy,” said the Barbs coach. “The weather helped today. You know this is a beautiful day for track and field. We’re finally getting fully healthy so we’re excited for the next couple of weeks.”

Barraza set a new personal record in the 800.

“Coach just told me to go after it. It’s really good weather so go after it in the first lap and see what you can do,” Barraza said about the 800. “Last year I ran it 1:57, so it was nice to break that barrier.”

Barraza thinks the team will continue to improve.

“The postseason is just around the corner so we’re hoping to get those times down,” said the junior. “I’m feeling real confident that we can do that.”

Tate just returned from a hamstring injury.

“It felt good to run. Our practice as a team and our handoffs led to our good time in the 4x100,” Tate said. “But we can do better. "

Tate also took fourth place in the 100 with a PR time of 11.28 and ran a leg in the 4x200. The senior along with Matthews, Butler and Anderson finished third in the relay with a time of 1:30.18.

Junior Adam Allen finished second in the 110 hurdles, crossing the finish line at 15.08.

Anderson, Eduardo Castro, Billy Miller and Barraza ran the 4x400.

Miller took second in the triple jump with a distance of 12.33 meters.

“Technique is critical,” said the junior. “You’ve got to let the ground come to you; you can’t force it down.”

Jackson Pfaff finished second in a pole vault clearing the bar at 5 meters.

“Jackson is getting real close to state qualifying,” Saurbaugh said. “The last couple of weeks he’s been right there so we expect him to get to state.”