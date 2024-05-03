Entries sought for 2024 DeKalb Memorial Day parade

The DeKalb High School marching band plays in this Shaw Local file photo Monday, May 29, 2023, in the DeKalb Memorial Day parade. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Community groups are encouraged to join the lineup for the Memorial Day parade in DeKalb.

Memorial Day activities with a parade in downtown DeKalb at 9 a.m. May 27, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m. on the Ellwood House lawn.

Each year, new entries are invited to join the parade to strengthen this important community event honoring those military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

Veterans organizations, youth sports teams, service groups, nonprofit organizations, clubs and members of the faith community are some of the groups that would make great additions to the parade.

Since Memorial Day is a solemn holiday, participants are asked to refrain from displaying or carrying advertising materials and political banners, according to the release.

The staging of parade entries begins at 8:30 a.m. at North Third and Locust streets. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. heading west on Locust Street, which was dedicated as DeKalb’s Honorary Veterans Way in 2020. The parade then proceeds north on Linden Place.

The procession will be followed by a program on the Ellwood House lawn and then free first-floor tours of the Ellwood Mansion.

Groups interested in joining the parade can fill out the online form at cityofdekalb.com/FormCenter/Miscellaneous-23/Memorial-Day-151. There is no participation fee. Forms should be submitted by May 10.

The Memorial Day events are a collaboration of the city of DeKalb, DeKalb Park District and Ellwood House Museum.