DeKalb woman, World War II vet turns 107: ‘A wonderful icon of our community’:

World War II veteran Myrtle Annetta Lusiak greets well-wishers Thursday, May 2, 2024, during her birthday celebration at Aperion Care in DeKalb. Lusiak, who turned 107-years-old, was honored by DeKalb officials, veterans and other local groups Thursday for her service in the Women’s Army Corps from Aug. 5, 1943 until her honorable discharge on Nov. 27, 1945. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb area veterans gave a special birthday salute this week to one of their own, Myrtle Annetta Lusiak, who served in World War II and turned 107 at her home in Aperion Care assisted living facility.

During her party, Myrtle Annetta Lusiak was surrounded by a number of guests, including family, care center staff, city officials and fellow veterans. Members of the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 helped make her celebration special by honoring her service to her country.

Marty Lusiak said it means a great deal to him that his mother was able to celebrate her 107th birthday surrounded by loved ones.

“It’s incredible. I mean, how many people make it past their 90s let alone 107,” Marty Lusiak said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Area veterans salute World War II veteran Myrtle Annetta Lusiak Thursday, May 2, 2024, during her birthday celebration at Aperion Care in DeKalb. Lusiak, who was honored Thursday with gifts and proclamations, turned 107-years-old and served in the Women’s Army Corps from Aug. 5, 1943 until her honorable discharge on Nov. 27, 1945. (Mark Busch)

During her service in World War II, Myrtle Annetta Lusiak drove prisoner trucks, delivered mail and helped with the motor pool. She in the Women’s Army Corps from Aug. 5, 1943, until her honorable discharge on Nov. 27, 1945.

Marty Lusiak said he cherishes the time he has spent with his mother.

“I’m glad that she told me the stories growing up that she did because now her memory’s kind of shot at 107,” Marty Lusiak said. “I still remember all the stories she told me about her war experiences … driving the prisoner trucks and her impression of how the Germans were.”

Myrtle Annetta Lusiak’s granddaughter, Sarah Westlund, echoed those sentiments.

“We spent all summer with her,” Westlund said. “We often, my sister and I, would stay the whole summer with her and just enjoy life at grandma and grandpa’s house. We were a close-knit family every holiday, every birthday.”

Westlund said her grandmother appeared to be moved by how everyone came out to help celebrate her birthday.

“It’s definitely a wonderful tribute to her and her life and her pride of being in the service,” she said. “Everybody being here today really means a lot to the family. I know she’s tickled. She can’t hear very well at all, but it means a lot to her. She’s always been extremely proud of her time in the service.”

In remarks during the party, Mayor Cohen Barnes, also a military veteran, wished Myrtle Annetta Lusiak a happy birthday.

“These are the moments that are important when we all take pause, adjust our schedules in our daily life to come out and recognize a wonderful icon of our community,” Barnes said.

Also during the party, Myrtle Annetta Lusiak was showered with multiple surprises, including a Women’s Army Corps Service medal, American Legion certificate of honor, a challenge coin from AMVETS Post 90 DeKalb, a pin honoring women veterans, a challenge coin from Women’s Army Corps Service, a blanket and graduation cords from Northern Illinois University and several “Thank You for Your Service” cards.

The mayor said that during the City Council’s next meeting, he also plans to declare May 24 as Myrtle Annetta Lusiak Day in DeKalb and issue a key to the city to her.