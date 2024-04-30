Maddie Hallaron’s 4 hits power DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday

Softball

DeKalb 12, Neuqua Valley 2 (5 inn.): The Barbs put up seven runs in the second inning to secure a DuPage Valley Conference win Monday.

The Barbs pounded out 16 hits in the win. Maddie Hallaron had four hits and two RBIs, Izzy Aranda had a home run, and Hazel Montavon had three hits, scored twice and drove in two. Ayla Baty-Gould had two hits and scored twice, and Sydney Myles and Emma Hart each added two hits.

Baty-Gould threw a three-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Dixon 2: Emily Trzynka had three hits and scored three to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Olivia Vasak went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Kiki Mitchell struck out 10 through seven innings.

Durand 12, Indian Creek 6: Emily Frazier homered twice and drove in four, but the Timberwolves lost in nonconference play.

Somonauk 11, Hiawatha 0: The Hawks dropped a Little Ten Conference game.

Baseball

Oregon 7, Genoa-Kingston 6: Nate Kleba had a hit and two RBIs, but the Cogs came up short in Big Northern Conference action.

Somonauk 5, Hiawatha 3: The Hawks battled but fell in Little Ten Conference play.

DeKalb 8, Naperville Central 8 (susp.): At DeKalb, the DVC game will be picked up Tuesday in DeKalb in the top of the ninth.

The game was scheduled to be played in Naperville but was moved to DeKalb due to the field condition. DeKalb was the visiting team, and Naperville Central scored one in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.

Paul Kakoliris had two of DeKalb’s six hits.

Girls soccer

Mendota 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: Jaquey Flores scored for the Cogs, who fell short in nonconference play.

Boylan 1, Sycamore 0: The Spartans couldn’t get on the board during a nonconference matchup.

Boys track and field

Kaneland Invite: Plainfield North won with 30 points, Kaneland took second with 25 and West Aurora took third with 20 in a three-team meet.

For the Knights, Dylan Sanagustin won the 100 meters (11.34), David Valkanov won the 800 (2:03.79), Evan Nosek won the 1,600 (4:30.42), the 4x800 relay took first, and Kyle Rogers won the pole vault (13 feet, 8 inches).

Boys tennis

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 2: The Spartans battled to pick up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

At singles, Steven Chen won 6-1, 6-1 and Regan Ni won 6-0, 6-1. At doubles, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta won 7-6(3), 6-0.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central 12, Kaneland 7: Brandon Parrilli scored three goals, Adam Leach scored two, and Garret Wills and Vincent Kruse had a goal apiece, but the Knights fell in nonconference play.