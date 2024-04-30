DeKalb County Voluntary Action Center to remodel transit facility with $1.36M state grant

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Board recently approved a grant-funded project that will remodel the transit facility used by the Voluntary Action Center without county funding, but aided by more than $1 million in state grants.

The Voluntary Action Center, commonly called VAC and currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, applied for and was awarded $1.36 million in funding for the project through the Illinois Department of Transportation Rebuild Illinois Grant, according to county documents.

The facility was built 34 years ago. There are notable issues with the space in its current condition, Nate Kloster, VAC’s chief operating officer, said in a March 29 letter addressed to the DeKalb County Board Facilities and Technology Committee.

“In addition to normal wear and tear on the facility, our organization has changed. Our program has grown over the years, our fleet is different than when we began. Today have six administrative staff operating out of a satellite office due to limited space at the Bethany Road site,” Kloster said in the letter.

Voluntary Action Center, 1606 Bethany Road in Sycamore, has two main focuses: transportation and nutrition. It provides transit services for rural DeKalb County – everything outside of DeKalb, Sycamore and Cortland. The bus services often are geared toward residents older than 55 and those with disabilities.

The project will include remodeling the administrative area of the facility, replacing the garage floor and a sewer line, and making exterior improvements, county officials said. The project is expected to cost $825,000, significantly less than the $1.3 million the organization was awarded in grant money from the state, officials and Kloster said in county documents.

Officials did not say what’s to happen to any money leftover from the grant.

“All expenses associated with the remodel project would be funded through these Rebuild Illinois grants with zero cost burden for the County,” Kloster said. “An analysis conducted by VAC suggests that this project as proposed can be accomplished with the rebuild funds that have been granted. VAC is honored to provide transportation to our seniors and those with disabilities in DeKalb County. These changes to our facility will enable VAC to continue to operate effectively and efficiently using the current facility that has served us well these past 34 years.”