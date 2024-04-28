Sycamore man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting Kane County police officer

Taylor Z. Hyde, 28, of Sycamore, was convicted March 8 by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter to four counts of aggravated battery, one county of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of felony resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injured and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. (Photo provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

ST. CHARLES – A Sycamore man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting a West Dundee police officer in 2022, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Taylor Z. Hyde, 28, of Sycamore was convicted March 8 by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter on four counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of felony resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injured and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Yetter sentenced Hyde to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hyde will receive credit for 51 days he spent in the Kane County Jail, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He’s also eligible for day-to-day sentencing, which in Illinois allows for the potential reduction of a sentence for good behavior.

In a statement, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan said Hyde’s sentence “sends a strong message that violence toward police officers in Kane County will not be tolerated.”

“Officers of the West Dundee Police Department responded to a typical call for service on Feb. 3, 2022, and were incredibly professional with the individuals they met that night, including the defendant,” Flannagan said in a news release. “The officers did everything they were trained to do, and the defendant made a series of choices that led to a life-altering injury for an officer simply doing his job. I would like to thank all of the officers from the West Dundee Police Department who were involved in this incident for their professionalism and their investigation, which ultimately led to justice for the injured officer.”

In Kane County court, Flannagan and Assistant State’s Attorney Brandon Raney said West Dundee police officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at an extended-stay hotel the night of Feb. 3, according to a news release. Prosecutors said Hyde resisted arrest and “became aggressive,” during the altercation, swinging his arm at an officer and then “shoved into the same officer,” injuring him.