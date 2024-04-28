New sounds coming for downtown Sycamore events

SYCAMORE – You’ll be able to hear announcements during festivals in Sycamore a whole lot better this year, and city officials said this was thanks to a budget surplus.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall this week said he and 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer talked at the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival in 2023 about the need for a new downtown sound system. He said the system could be used by city officials and the festival organizers.

Hall referenced opening day of the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, when a giant cake is cut by the theme winner to open the events.

“They were cutting the cake, and it sounded like Charlie Brown announcing it, and so it was horrible,” Hall said.

The Sycamore Public Works Department tested all of the wires of the old system over a two-month period and found that the wiring goes out to every light in downtown Sycamore and still works, meaning a new sound system still was feasible.

Hall said the public works employees “did phenomenal” at inspecting the apparatus and then getting a quote for a new sound system.

Visitors gather for the cake cutting in this Shaw Local file photo from Oct. 25, 2023, on North Maple Street adjacent to the DeKalb County Courthouse during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The cake was donated by the Sycamore Hy-Vee. (Mark Busch)

The Sycamore City Council approved the purchase of a new Crutchfield-designed sound system and speakers April 15.

The sound system, 30 speakers, a Rockbot commercial media player and installation brackets cost $25,523, according to city documents.

A Sycamore Fire Department surplus is the reason that the city had room in the budget for the improved amenity, Hall said.

“The way we pay for this is that the fire department actually had a budget to do new radios,” Hall said. “Well, they spent everything but $30,000. So they gave a little bit under budget, so we’re just seeking now to use the remaining of that budgeted amount to replace the speaker system.”

By paying a $25 monthly fee, Sycamore officials will be able to “play any music we want to downtown” on 60 directional speakers on 30 light poles, Hall said.

Hall said the city will have it ready before the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show on July 28.

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser praised the Public Works Department and said he was impressed by the sound quality during recent tests of the new speakers.

“[Public works employees] did a phenomenal job, and it sounds fantastic,” Braser said.

The consideration was unanimously approved by the council, but Bauer attached a comment to his vote.

“My vote is yes, as long as you let me know what night of the week they’re going to play Metallica,” Bauer said.