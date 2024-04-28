NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County donates to Elder Care Services

NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County members present a $334 to Elder Care Services (Photo provided by Barb City Automotive )

DeKALB – The NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County recently awarded $334 to Elder Care Services, part of its monthly charitable contributions collected through portions of oil change proceeds.

The check was presented to Elder Care Services on April 9, according to a news release.

The NAPA AutoCare group donates a portion of oil change proceeds to charities every month. Participating shops include 3-D Automotive, Motor Works, Bockman’s Auto Truck and Tire, Archer Alignment and Barb City Auto.

Elder Care Services is a nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.

The NAPA AutoCare Centers of DeKalb County is a group of vehicle service centers that provide customers repair and maintenance services.