DeKalb farmers market subject of next Ellwood House lecture

DeKALB – The May hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a DeKalb farmers market panel.

The free panel will be at noon May 2 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Moderator Virginia Filicetti of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the DeKalb farmers markets, will discuss the importance of local food and businesses, according to a news release.

The panelists include Stacie Miller, Baker’s Dream Dessert Co. owner; Tori Eisenberg, Nature’s Handywork owner; and Gavin Wilson, Country Financial insurance agent.

The DeKalb farmers market is a summer event that features food trucks, fresh produce and locally made goods.

The “Eat Local: Panel Discussion Featuring DeKalb Farmers Market” panel is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lectured series offered as part of a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.