City of DeKalb wins state water tasting competition

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s water division recently earned first place at the Illinois Section American Water Works Association State Water Taste Test Competition.

The competition was held April 14 at the association’s annual water conference in Peoria, according to a news release.

The city competed against Illinois public water supply district winners. The competition judged the water’s odor, clarity and taste. The water supply must be in full compliance with federal and state Environmental Protection Agency drinking water standards and regulations, according to the release.

The city’s water division now will advance to compete against American and Canadian state public water supply winners at the annual National American Water Works Association ACE24 Conference and Expo June 12 in Anaheim, California.

The winner will be awarded “Best Tasting Water” in the nation and Canada, according to the news release.