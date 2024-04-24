Spring used book sale this weekend at DeKalb Public Library

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a spring book sale this weeked to support the library’s programs, books and materials.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. April 28 in the library’s lower level, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

Books on sale include hardcover and paperback history, science, film, fiction, art, gardening, science fiction, cookbooks, mysteries, biographies and children and teen books. Audiobooks, LPs, jigsaw puzzles, CDs and DVDs also will be for sale, according to a news release.

Gently used books, CDs, puzzles, DVDs and LPs will be accepted for the sale at the circulation desk. Magazines, videotapes and textbooks are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale will take place Sunday.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.