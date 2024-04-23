Kishwaukee College hosts Artist in Residence certified florist coordinator

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College horticulture department recently hosted Illinois certified professional florist coordinator Ronda Hess as part of the college’s Artist In Residence program.

The program is offered through the American Institute of Floral Designers, according to a news release.

Hess presented a floral design demonstration to associate professor of horticulture Janey Gallagher’s advanced floral class and members of the Student American Institute of Floral Designers Floral Club.

Students received experience in hands-on triangle floral arrangement variations.

Hess is a certified floral designer. She was inducted into the institute in 2005.

Hess is the Illinois State Florists’ Association’s hands-on and online certification classes state coordinator. She works as a Hy-Vee floral designer in Bloomington.

The program brings industry professionals and floral design students together at colleges and universities with student institute chapters.

For information, visit kish.edu/horticulture.