Kaneland wins West Aurora Boys Track and Field Invite: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

West Aurora Peterson Prep Invitational: At Aurora, Collin Reutimann (800 meters), Freddie Hassan (high jump) and David Valkanov (3,200) won individual titles to lead Kaneland to the team title at the 16-team meet with 114 1/2 points on Saturday.

Sycamore finished with 88 points for third place.

Kaneland got second-place finishes from Brady Betusak (discus), Evan Nosek (800) and Kyle Rogers (pole vault) and thirds from Evan Olp (high jump) and Logan Ehlers (long jump).

The Knights’ 4x100 team of Dylan Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Eric Ramos and Luke Gadomski took third.

The 4x400 team of Reutimann, Ramos, Tyler Rebacz and Gavin Smith also was third.

Aidan Wyzard won the long jump and took fourth in the 100 for Sycamore. He also anchored the Spartans’ winning 4x200 relay with Dylan Hodges, Eli Crome and Dylan Weides.

Hodges, Crome, Devin Karda and Matt Rangel won the 4x400 and Corey Goff, Naif Al Harby, Karda and Rangel won the 4x800.

The Spartans’ other top finishers were Hodges (second in triple jump), Al Harby (third in 1,600), Braedon Shaner (third in pole vault), Karda (fourth in 300 hurdles) and Burke Gautcher (fourth in long jump).

DeKalb’s Adam Allen won the 110 high hurdles. The Barbs’ Braylen Anderson was second in the 100 and third in the 200 and 400.

Rockford Christian Invitational: At Rockford, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tyler Smith took fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 100 meters.

Girls track and field

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: At Homewood, Joscelyn Dieckman won the pole vault as DeKalb took fifth in the 11-team meet.

DeKalb’s other top finishes came from Alexandra Schwanted (second in 1,600), Samantha Vander Bleek (third in 800), Tawonna Keith (third in high jump), Angela Gray (fourth in discus) and Alyssa Tumminaro (fourth in pole vault).

Abbi McGregor Invitational at Harlem: At Machesney Park, Sycamore tied for second in the meet with Freeport with 95 points. Rock Island took first with 118.

Carly Carpenter won the 3,200, while Alyssa Stacy (100), Kennah Butler (shot put), Abigail Lisafeld (pole vault) and the 4x800 team of Carly Jones, Ashley Ortiz, Ginerva Sana and Sophia Klacik took seconds.

Sydney Fabrizius (long jump) and Madilyn Patton (triple jump) took thirds, while Layla Janisch (800), Taya Johnson (discus), Reese Becker (high jump) and Uliana Baylor (long jump) took fourths.

Janisch, Stacy, Isabella Massey and Baylor were third in the 4x400.

Rockford Christian Invitational: At Rockford, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Raven Wagner took third in discus and sixth in shot put in the meet.

Addison Marquardt was third and Payton Murphy was fourth in the high jump.

Baseball

West Aurora 5, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Brodie Farrell, Jackson Kees and Isaac Black had the only hits the Barbs got in their nonconference loss to the Blackhawks.

Sycamore 20, Glenbard South 4: At Glen Ellyn, Davis Collie was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Spartans (15-1) defeated the Raiders in a nonconference game.

Matthew Rosado doubled twice and drove in four runs, Kyle Hartmann was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Tyler Townsend was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Bartlett 9, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Parker Violet was 2 for 3 with a run for the Knights (11-4) in their loss to the Hawks.

Matthew Brunscheen was 1 for 2 with a run for the Knights.

Genoa-Kingston 11, Belvidere 1 (5 inn.): At Genoa, Cody Cravatta and Andy Swider each had two RBIs as the Cogs (4-14) beat the Bucs in a nonconference game.

Tristan Swenson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jack Peterson was 1 for 1 with two runs and an RBI.

Softball

McHenry 8, Sycamore 7: At Sycamore, Addison Armstrong was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Spartans (12-6) lost to the Warriors in a nonconference game.

Keera Trautvetter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kairi Lantz was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Dakota 6: At the Byron Tournament, Faith Thompson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Cogs (12-6) defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.

Lily Provost was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and Emily Trzynka had two RBIs.

Kaneland 8, Washington 7: At Washington, Angelina Campise was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs as the Knights (6-8-1) beat the Panthers in their nonconference game.

Brynn Woods and Lilli Delhotal both drove in two runs and Lexi Workman was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 1, Belleville West 0: At Springfield, the Knights’ Sophia Rosati scored the only goal of the game in their win over the Maroons.

Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Kaneland 1: At Springfield, Kyra Lily scored the goal for the Knights in their loss to the Cyclones.