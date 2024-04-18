DeKalb District 428 board OKs emergency asbestos removal at Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School

DeKALB – Construction is underway at the future site of Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School in DeKalb, including emergency asbestos removal work recently approved by DeKalb District 428 officials.

In a 6-0 decision this week, the DeKalb school board authorized $85,000 worth of asbestos removal. Board member Amanda Harness was absent.

Tammy Carson, the district’s director of facility and safety operations, said that unforeseen issues are expected in construction projects. The $33 million project will renovate the existing building at 1240 Normal Road and expand it into three sections for a new school. Carson said the building’s entire interior will be demolished but the exterior walls will remain.

“One of those things that we have come across is asbestos that is located under the floor and under even the concrete slab,” Carson said of the building.

Members of the Mitchell Family, including patriarch Leroy Mitchell, (third from left) are joined by District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez (middle) Thursday, April 11, 2024, to break ground for the new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School. The school will be located at 1240 Normal Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Officials said they first found asbestos in the building more than a week ago, inside what once was an old gymnasium that’s since been covered with multiple layers of flooring.

“It is very unsafe and we have to halt all construction when there is any chance of that because it is unsafe for contractors to continue unless they are a licensed asbestos abatement company,” Carson said.

The district enlisted abatement company EHC Industries for a small area that officials had already identified prior to the start of construction.

Carson urged the board to move forward with the administration’s request on an emergency basis. She said not addressing asbestos immediately could mean delays exceeding one month. Demolition and prep work for the walls is expected to be completed by June she said.

“With all that being said, I’m afraid, due to the potential delay to the project, as well as the potential cost that could add to this, I’m recommending that we move forward with the resolution that’s attached, which allows to move forward with the contract and move forward with this abatement project and removal project,” she said.