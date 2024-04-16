April 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Tornado watch issued for parts of DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle counties

By Shaw Local News Network
As another slew of severe weather falls upon DeKalb County Thursday, power outages already are being reported in much of Waterman, as a tornado watch continues across the region through 8 p.m. The weather canceled a planned baseball game at Indian Creek High School April 20, 2023.

A baseball game at Indian Creek High School in this Shaw Local file photo April 20, 2023. (Mark Busch)

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Tuesday for parts of DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Boone and Winnebago counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert was issued at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A tornado watch means severe thunderstorms could bring the potential for tornadoes to occur, and residents should be prepared for the possibility that alerts may evolve into warnings.

A tornado warning means severe weather has been spotted by watchers or by radar and could mean imminent danger to life and property, according to the NWS. If a warning is issued, those in the vicinity should take shelter immediately.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the night Tuesday into Wednesday morning across northern Illinois, and could bring with it risk of tornadoes, hail, flooding and damaging winds up to 60 mph, forecasts show.

Bands of showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the higher risk for more severe weather coming to areas along and west of Interstate 39, according to the NWS.

Thunderstorms are expected periodically before 1 p.m. Wednesday also.

This is a developing story that could be updated.

Have a Question about this article?