Hinckley-Big Rock dominates in baseball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday

Baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 18, Hiawatha 5: The Royals had 13 hits during a Little 10 Conference win.

Skyler Janeski picked up the win on the mound, tallying seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

DeKalb 8, Naperville North 2: Paul Kakoliris went 1 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Barbs to a DuPage Valley Conference victory.

Maddux Clarence struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Aiden Lange got the win, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Stillman Valley 8, Genoa-Kingston 5: Nick Cantrell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference play.

Yorkville Christian 31, Indian Creek 1: The Timberwolves fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.

Softball

Genoa-Kingston 10, Rockford Lutheran 0: Kiki Mitchell, Faith Thompson and Olivia Vasak each homered to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Emily Trzynka picked up the win in the circle, striking out six in six innings.

Girls soccer

Lake Park 0, Sycamore 0 (3-2 PKs): The Spartans fought but came up short in the BodyArmor Series tournament.

Plainfield South 1, Kaneland 0: The Knights battled, but fell short in a BodyArmor Series tournament loss.

Boys lacrosse

Kaneland 14, Plainfield North 6: Adam Leach scored five goals to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.

Garett Wills had four goals, Brandon Parilli and Vinny McDonald had two apiece and Mitchell Morong had one.