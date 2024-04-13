Jack Peterson walks it off for Genoa-Kingston baseball: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 11, North Boone 10: At Genoa, the Cogs came back from 11-3 down after the fifth inning thanks to a walk-off single by Tyler Swenson that not only scored Jack Peterson but gave him the win on the hill.

The Cogs (0-11, 3-3 Big Northern) scored five in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Vikings lead to 10-8. Peterson came in and gave up just a hit in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for the Cogs’ dramatic win.

Peterson had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs. Gavin Havener added three hits and three RBIs. Ryan Swider had two hits and scored three times.

Plano 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Plano, the Royals (6-4) scored the first three runs of the game but fell to the Reapers.

Martin Ledbetter had a home run and drove in two runs for the Royals, who had three hits but drew 11 walks in the game. Ledbetter also allowed one run in four innings starting on the mound.

Prep softball

Indian Creek 18, Hiawatha 3: At Kirkland, the Timberwolves (6-6, 2-2 Little 10) posted 11 runs in the third in the four-inning victory.

McKenzie Greer, Emily Frazier, Gretta Oziah, Ellie Phillips and Jaiden Dyer each had two of Indian Creek’s 14 hits. Oziah drove in three runs and Eliza Tatro, Jaelyne Johnson and Allie Peterson had two RBIs each. Frazier, Tatro and Oziah scored three times each.

Taylor Hulmes allowed three hits and three earned runs for the win. Britton Quigley had a hit, a run and two RBIs for the Hawks (2-5 0-2).

Girls soccer

Plano 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, Josie Rader scored twice in the loss. Evie Buckson added a goal and an assist.