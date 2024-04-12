Online campaign raises funds for Deputy Christina Musil’s children

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed Thursday, April 4, 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

A public fundraising campaign through the crowdsourcing platform GoFundMe has raised more than $294,400 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday from more than 1,500 donations to support the children of late DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil.

Musil, 35, the mother of children ages 5, 11 and 12, was killed in a car crash while on duty March 28 in Waterman. She died from her injuries in the early-morning hours March 29, authorities have said.

A U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, Musil was remembered by hundreds at a public funeral a week ago.

Organizers have said that donations will offer financial support to Musil’s children to help provide for their immediate needs and also their future education.

The fundraiser also can be reached at gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-children-of-deputy-christina-musil.

A 44-year-old DeKalb man, Nathan P. Sweeney, has been charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence of drugs while driving a truck and allegedly causing the crash that killed Musil, according to court records.