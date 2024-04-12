DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting online applications for the following scholarships: Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship, Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship, Jeffrey A. Trail Memorial Scholarship, Nesbitt Medical Student Scholarship, Oneita J. Waltenberger Scholarship, Renaissance Scholarship and the Spinoso Masters Scholarship.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is June 1, according to a news release.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to review the scholarship guidelines and criteria before applying online at dekalbccf.org/additional-scholarships.

The Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship provides support for DeKalb County residents currently working as nursing professionals and continuing their education in nursing.

The Ed and Kim Kapper Physical Therapy Scholarship provides support for a DeKalb County high school graduate who is attending an accredited physical therapy program at an accredited college or university.

The Jeffrey A. Trail Memorial Scholarship provides support to recent high school graduates who are formally admitted and committed to attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Nesbitt Medical Student Scholarship provides support to medical students who need financial assistance to continue their medical education. Preference is given to women, individuals who are current or previous residents of DeKalb County and students already enrolled in an accredited medical college in Illinois.

The Oneita J. Waltenberger Scholarship provides support to current or former residents of DeKalb County who are pursuing undergraduate or graduate education in health care.

The Renaissance Scholarship provides support for students who have been a part of the workforce after high school and are seeking an undergraduate degree. Applicants must be a DeKalb County resident or living within the service boundary of Kishwaukee College in Malta.

The Spinoso Masters Scholarship provides up to $10,000 in scholarship support for students pursuing post-undergraduate studies. Eligible applicants must have graduated from a DeKalb County high school.

For information, contact DeKalb County Community Foundation scholarship staff at 815-748-5383 or scholarships@dekalbccf.org.