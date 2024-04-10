Kishwaukee College to offer 5 summer training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s continuing education department will offer five short term training programs during the summer semester, according to a news release.

The classes will be available online, in-person and in hybrid formats.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allows students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Attendees need computer access and the internet for online programs. Some programs include a clinical component or an externship.

The summer short term training programs include:

Appliance repair technician: May 6 through July 31 in person. Appliance repair technicians are trained to assist clients with household appliance installation, troubleshooting and repairs. In-person instruction will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Kishwaukee College.

Pharmacy technician: May 6 through Aug. 16 online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Health Care Workforce Program.

Phlebotomy technician: June 3 through Aug. 16 in person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, handle, process and transport blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis with venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. In-person instruction and practice will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Kishwaukee College. Funding is available through PATH.

Sterile processing technician: May 6 through Aug. 9 online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians decontaminate, clean, process, assemble, sterilize, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery. Funding is available through PATH.

May 6 through Aug. 9 online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians decontaminate, clean, process, assemble, sterilize, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery. Funding is available through PATH. Veterinary assistant: July 23 through Dec. 20 online lecture and in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are veterinary staff members trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on injured and sick animals. Online lectures will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. In-person labs are set from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ashton Animal Clinic.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.