DeKalb, Genoa-Kingston pick up conference wins: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Baseball

DeKalb 7, Metea Valley 5: At DeKalb, the Barbs rebounded from their loss to the Mustangs by taking the DuPage Valley Conference home contest. Jackson Kees and Nik Nelson had a pair of RBIs each to lead DeKalb (10-4, 1-1). Isaac Black added two hits for the Barbs.

Genoa-Kingston 13, Rockford Christian 4: At Rockford, the offense came alive for the Cogs as G-K picked up its first win of the season in a Big Northern Conference contest. Charlie Wagner, Jack Peterson and Nick Cantrell had a pair of RBIs each for GK (1-11, 1-3).

Elgin Academy 13, Indian Creek 3 (6 inn.): At Elgin, Addux Pearson and Jacob Coulter had two hits apiece as the Timberwolves fell in a nonconference contest played at Judson University. Owen Parrilli had an RBI for IC (0-10).

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Newark 1: At Newark, Skyler Janeski dominated on the hill for the Royals in a Little Ten Conference contest. Janeski struck out a dozen and didn’t allow a hit in a complete game masterpiece. Janeski along with Matthew and Luke Badal had RBIs for H-BR (5-3, 3-0).

Yorkville Christian 12, Hiawatha 1 (6 inn.): At Yorkville, Zac Edwards had an RBI and Jackson Davenport had a double for the Hawks as they fell in a nonconference contest. Hiawatha fell to 1-4.

Softball

Naperville North 13, DeKalb 11: At DeKalb, the Huskies scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the DVC matchup. Ayla Baty-Gould struck out seven Huskie hitters and contributed a double and three RBI for the Barbs. Sydney Myles and Kayla Bruhn had two RBIs each for DeKalb (2-7, 0-2).

St. Francis 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Wheaton, Gretta Oziah, McKenzie Greer, and Hazel Tatro had singles as the Timberwolves fell to the Spartans in a nonconference contest.

Boys Track and Field

Indian Creek 170, IMSA 145, Hinckley-Big Rock 106, Earlville 34, DePue 14: At Earlville, Amir Brown won the 110 and 300 hurdles, Ben Parnow the discus, Parker Murry took the high jump and triple jump and Ryland Noble the long jump for the Timberwolves. Austin Kennedy won the 100, Tyler Smith the 200 and 400, and Andrew Harper won the 3,200 for HBR,

Girls Track and Field

Naperville Central 80, DeKalb 56, Waubonsie Valley 30: At Aurora, Korima Gonzalez won the 400, Alexandra Schwantes won the 1,600, Angela Gary won the discus, Tawonna Kieth won the high jump, Kezariah Mitchell won the long jump, and Jocelyn Dieckman took the pole vault at the DVC tri-meet for DeKalb.

Rosary 232, Hinckley-Big Rock 93.5, Indian Creek 74, Earlville 51.5, IMSA 24, DePue 2: At Earlville, Cameron Michalski won the 3,200 and Raven Wagner won the shot put for HBR. Isabella Turner won the triple jump for IC.

Girls Soccer

Naperville North 4, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs were blanked by the Huskies in a DVC match.

Belvidere North 3, Sycamore 0: At Belvidere, the Spartans fell to the Blue Thunder in a nonconference match.

Boys Tennis

Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Kaneland was lead by Noah Pawlak who won in straight sets. AJ Faruga also got a nice straight set win at No. 2 singles wins close first sent in which he won the tiebreaker.