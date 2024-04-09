Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Public Library in April

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., has a number of upcoming events and programming in April.

Tot Tales: 11 a.m. April 16, 23, and 30. Attendees will be introduced to hand motions, songs, books, and rhymes. The program is intended for children ages newborn to three. Registration is required to attend.

Morning Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. April 10, 17, and 24. The program includes crafts, snacks, songs, and stories. The program is intended for children ages three to six. Registration is required to attend.

After School Crew: 4 p.m. April 16, 23, and 30. The program features a different weekly STEAM activity. The program is intended for children ages six to 10. Registration is required to attend.

Chapter Club For Kids: 6:30 p.m. April 29. Patrons can discuss a book, eat a snack, and participate in a book-related activity. Book copies are available at the library’s front desk. The program is intended for children ages seven to 10.

Paws For Reading: 4p.m. April 25. Participants will be able to read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley Therapy Dogs. The event is intended for children in first through fifth grade. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.

Tech Help with Steve!: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 25. Attendees can receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The sessions will last 20 minutes and include laptop, cell phone, or tablet assistance. Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-498-2440 or visit the library’s patron services

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 18. The group is intended for high school students and adults. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. April 25. Patrons will be able to make three handmade cards. Admission to the event costs $5. Registration is required to attend.

Magic Show: 4:30 p.m. April 10. Actor Duffy Hudson will perform magic tricks as Alfredo the Magnificent. The show is intended for people of all ages.

Nikola Telsa: The Master of Lightening: 6:30 p.m. April 10. Attendees can learn about Tesla’s life, triumphs, and tribulations. The show will be performed by Hudson. The show is intended for people of all ages.

“Brian “Fox” Ellis Robert Ridgeway: When Amateur Bird Watching Became a Rigorous Science”: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Ellis will tell the story of Robert Ridgway’s transect of the western wilderness, Smithsonian Institution work, Central America birding trips, and Alaska journey. Door prizes will be provided. The prizes include Backyard Birding Guide and a bird watching binoculars set.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m. April 10 and 17. Attendees can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is intended for adults ages 18 and older.

Men’s Book Group: 4 p.m. April 23. The group will discuss and read history, non-fiction, and biography books.

History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m. April 11. Attendees can read and discuss history and non-fiction books.

Fiction Addiction Group. April 18 at 4 p.m. Patrons will be able to read and discuss fiction books.

Pageturner’s and Pageturners Too! Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. April 24 and 6 p.m. April 25. Participants can discuss suspense books.