Where to view solar eclipse in DeKalb County

Though its peak is expected to last about 4 minutes, an April 8 total solar eclipse could be the talk of the town in DeKalb County. The area hasn't seen a total solar eclipse since Aug. 21, 2017 (shown in this Shaw Local file photo). (Shaw Local News Network file photo/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

The total solar eclipse – when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth during daytime hours, blocking out the light and casting a shadow on what otherwise might be a sunny day – will be visible in North America on the afternoon of April. As the moon blocks sunlight and the earth rotates, the moon’s shadow creates a path called the totality, according to NASA.

Those in that 115-mile area of totality might expect to see full darkness for a few minutes, as if it’s nighttime in the middle of the afternoon.

The eclipse’s path will head north from Mexico and Texas, and then travel through Oklahoma, Arkansa, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to an eclipse tracker produced by NASA scientists. Those outside the 115-mile-wide path will get a partial eclipse.

In Illinois, totality will be reached in Carbondale and Evansville between 1:59 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. depending on the exact location, according to NASA’s predictor. To see other viewing areas, visit www.science.nasa.gov.

DeKalb County and much of northern Illinois is expected to be north of the totality, although folks wanting a glimpse of the sky during the event will still be able to see what’s known as a partial eclipse.

This part of the world hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since Aug. 21, 2017. The U.S. won’t see another total solar eclipse of this scale until 2045, The Associated Press reported.

Many area organizations and groups are planning eclipse watch parties for the day.

Here are some places you can join in on the fun in DeKalb County and how to watch the phenomenon safely:

From home

For those wanting to watch from home, the Northern Illinois University Observatory will host a live feed from its solar telescope. For more information, visit facebook.com/NIUObservatory/.

NASA also will host a live feed at science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/live/.

NIU Observatory

The NIU Observatory, 218 Normal Road in DeKalb, will host a solar eclipse party from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 8. Organizers will have eclipse glasses on hand, DIY eclipse viewers, games and activities. They also will provide a livestreaming feed from the observatory’s solar telescope.

The party will be in the courtyard outside of the observatory.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/NIUEclipse.

Total Eclipse of the Park event in Sycamore

All are welcome to gather from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 8 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, to view the eclipse, hosted by the Sycamore Park District and Sycamore Public Library.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, including learning more about solar eclipses, a chance to grab a free eclipse viewer while supplies last, and watch a safety talk from the Fox Valley Astronomical Society on safe solar eclipse viewing, organizers said. Participants will get to look into a solar telescope.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/SycamoreEclipse.

Learn more ahead of time

DeKalb Public Library will host a solar eclipse party the Saturday before April 8.

“Who Turned Out the Lights? Preparing for the Eclipse” will be presented by NIU Observatory’s Jeremy Benson to help participants learn more about a solar eclipse.

The free presentation will be held at 1 p.m. April 6 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

At 1:30 p.m., participants will get the chance to make their own solar eclipse scene with provided crafts. Eclipse glasses also will be handed out while supplies last.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

Safe viewing

The Illinois Department of Public Health reminds everyone that looking directly at a solar eclipse can cause serious and potentially permanent eye damage. Dark sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun.

“To directly view the eclipse, people must use special safe eclipse viewers, which meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard,” the IDPH said.

You also can safely view an eclipse with a pinhole projection, according to NASA.

The Associated Press contributed.