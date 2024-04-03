Lightbeam Players to perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ April 6 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold two performances of the Lightbeam Players production of “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday.

The free performances will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“The Wizard of Oz” tells the story of Dorothy and her companions, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and Tin Man, as they unravel mysteries while traveling down the Yellow Brock Road. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.