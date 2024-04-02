Wilson: Unveiling DeKalb’s legacy of success in the Chamber directory

DeKALB – This year marks a significant milestone for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce as we proudly celebrate our 100th anniversary.

As we reflect on a century of service, collaboration and growth, we are thrilled to unveil our latest Chamber directory and area guide – Century of Stories, Legacy of Success!

This year’s edition contains a special feature commemorating the remarkable journey of the DeKalb Chamber over the past century and celebrating the enduring spirit of our business community. Through archival photographs and highlights you will enjoy a journey through time, witnessing the remarkable transformations that have defined our community’s identity and character.

In addition to celebrating our past, the directory also serves as a vital resource for our community, offering a listing of member businesses, non-profit organizations and community resources.

With more than 600 members spanning 190 categories, our directory ensures that residents and visitors alike can easily connect with the products, services and opportunities that our vibrant community has to offer. Our compilation of business listings and resource pages will help you see that we have a ton of amenities to help you thrive here.

As we embark on our next century of service, the DeKalb Chamber remains committed to fostering economic growth, promoting collaboration and enriching the quality of life for all who call our community home. We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and exploring the stories, successes and legacies that define the essence of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and our business community.

Our 2024 directory is a testament to our committed effort to be the resource businesses and community members rely on to connect and thrive.

“Inside this directory, you’ll find a wealth of information about our local businesses, services, and attractions, all aimed at making your experience in our community as enjoyable and fulfilling as possible,” writes LaCretia Konan, 2024 board chair.

To obtain your copy of the chamber directory, visit our office at 130 W. Lincoln Hwy. Suite 200 DeKalb, or attend our Local Showcase & Job Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St. DeKalb, to grab a copy and meet some of our members!

Join us as we celebrate our past, embrace our present and envision a future filled with endless possibilities. Here’s to the next 100 years of prosperity, innovation, and community spirit!