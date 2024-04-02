Tatting beginner workshops begin April 3 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host three beginner workshops for patrons to learn about tatting, the art of handcrafting lace.

The free workshops will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 3, 10, and 17 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshops are intended for adults and seniors.

Tatting teacher Marlene Gillen will lead the classes. Reading glasses and magnification should be brought if needed. Thread, scissors, tatting shuttles, crochet hooks and corsage pins will be provided. Registration is encouraged required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.