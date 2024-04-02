Glidden Homestead to offer blacksmithing introduction classes

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will offer introduction classes to learn blacksmithing.

The classes will be held Sundays at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Participants can keep their first forged piece, according to a news release. Attendees will be able to volunteer after completing two classes.

The class schedule includes:

Intro to blacksmithing skills.

Blacksmith safety.

Decorative twists.

Coal fire management.

The homestead and Phineas Vaughan’s story.

Classes cost $75 and proceeds will support the homestead’s operations.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org, visit gliddenhomestead.org/blacksmith/history, or call 815-756-7904.