April 02, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

DCCG lists April Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of April locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in April:

  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 2 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St.
  • 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 2 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 4 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 9 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 9 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St.
  • 11 a.m. to noon April 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. April 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon April 25 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
Have a Question about this Daily Chronicle article?