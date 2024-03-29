Smithsonian food exhibit subject of next lecture in DeKalb History Center series

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The April hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore Series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a program about the center’s “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The free program will be at noon April 4 at the center, 1724 N. Main St., Sycamore.

During the program, DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe will walk attendees through the exhibit’s main sections and highlight images and objects, according to a news release.

Attendees also can view objects on display, hear countywide stories and learn about program ideas.

“Food: Gathering Around the Table” is a Smithsonian exhibit that uses text and provides DeKalb County examples of recipes to connect visitors to national experiences. Visitors can bring recipes to be included in the exhibit.

The history center is one of five organizations to host the exhibit. The exhibit opens June 1.

The “Food: Gathering Around the Table” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lectured series offered as part of a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and the Ellwood House Museum.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.