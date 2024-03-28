Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Player of the year
Sean Reynolds, jr., G, DeKalb
All-area first team
Troyer Carlson, sr., G, Kaneland
Carlson crossed the 1,500-point plateau to become the most prolific scorer in the program’s history, averaging 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in helping the Knights to a sectional final, their longest postseason run in 42 years. He was honorable mention on both the Illinois Media and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Carter York, jr., G, Sycamore
York took charge of a young Sycamore team, averaging 13 points and three rebounds per game. He both handled the ball and guarded the other team’s top offensive threat. He was named to the Interstate 8 Conference first team.
Freddy Hassan, jr., F, Kaneland
Hassan was a major presence inside for the Knights, scoring 14 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game. He shot 57% from the floor and helped Kaneland win its second straight I-8 title. He was all-conference and was named the MVP of the Plano Christmas Classic.
Davon Grant, so., F, DeKalb
Grant shot 60% from 2-point range and averaged 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on just 10.6 shots per game. An all-conference selection in the DuPage Valley Conference, Grant was special mention on the IBCA all-state team.
Martin Ledbetter, jr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock
A second-team selection on the Illinois Media all-state team and special mention for the IBCA team, Ledbetter averaged 19.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He also knocked down 36% of his 3s and averaged 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He played in 32 games, recording 24 double-doubles.
Second team
Jackson Kees, jr., G, DeKalb
Landon Roop, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock
Hayden Hodgson, jr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston
Eric Rosenow, sr., F, DeKalb
Jeffrey Probst, sr., F, Indian Creek
Honorable mention: Ben Larry, sr., F, Sycamore; Tyler Smith, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock; Parker Violett, sr., F, Kaneland; Jake Shipley, jr., Sycamore, G; Isaiah Feuerbach, so., G, Sycamore; Blake Wiegartz, sr., G, Hiawatha; Cameron Emerich, sr., F, Hiawatha; Everett Willis, jr., C, Indian Creek