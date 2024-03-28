Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter and DePue’s Vance Hayes go after a rebound during their game in February at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Player of the year

Sean Reynolds, jr., G, DeKalb

DeKalb’s Davon Grant looks to go baseline against Warren's Jack Wolf during their Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Rock Valley College in Rockford. (Mark Busch)

All-area first team

Troyer Carlson, sr., G, Kaneland

Carlson crossed the 1,500-point plateau to become the most prolific scorer in the program’s history, averaging 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in helping the Knights to a sectional final, their longest postseason run in 42 years. He was honorable mention on both the Illinois Media and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Carter York, jr., G, Sycamore

York took charge of a young Sycamore team, averaging 13 points and three rebounds per game. He both handled the ball and guarded the other team’s top offensive threat. He was named to the Interstate 8 Conference first team.

Freddy Hassan, jr., F, Kaneland

Hassan was a major presence inside for the Knights, scoring 14 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game. He shot 57% from the floor and helped Kaneland win its second straight I-8 title. He was all-conference and was named the MVP of the Plano Christmas Classic.

Davon Grant, so., F, DeKalb

Grant shot 60% from 2-point range and averaged 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on just 10.6 shots per game. An all-conference selection in the DuPage Valley Conference, Grant was special mention on the IBCA all-state team.

A second-team selection on the Illinois Media all-state team and special mention for the IBCA team, Ledbetter averaged 19.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He also knocked down 36% of his 3s and averaged 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He played in 32 games, recording 24 double-doubles.

Genoa-Kingston's Hayden Hodgson gets between two Winnebago defenders for a shot during their game, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Second team

Jackson Kees, jr., G, DeKalb

Landon Roop, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Hayden Hodgson, jr., G/F, Genoa-Kingston

Eric Rosenow, sr., F, DeKalb

Jeffrey Probst, sr., F, Indian Creek

Indian Creek's Everett Willis (0) gets fouled by Dwight's Luke Gallet (21) with 1.8 second left on the clock during the regional quarter final game on Monday Feb. 19, 2024, held at Indian Creek High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Honorable mention: Ben Larry, sr., F, Sycamore; Tyler Smith, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock; Parker Violett, sr., F, Kaneland; Jake Shipley, jr., Sycamore, G; Isaiah Feuerbach, so., G, Sycamore; Blake Wiegartz, sr., G, Hiawatha; Cameron Emerich, sr., F, Hiawatha; Everett Willis, jr., C, Indian Creek