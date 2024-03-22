Sycamore Middle School names new principal

Mark Ekstrom, the director of buildings and grounds for Sycamore School District since July 2019, will become principal of Sycamore Middle School on July 1, 2024, according to a school district news release. (Provided by Sycamore Community School District 427 )

SYCAMORE – Starting next school year, students at Sycamore Middle School will have a new principal, but it won’t be someone unfamiliar with Sycamore Community School District 427.

On July 1, 2024, Mark Ekstrom will become the new principal of Sycamore Middle School, according to a Sycamore School District news release.

“I am excited to bring my skills and expertise from my experiences at the elementary and high school to the middle school,” Ekstrom said in the news release. “I am honored to be joining an outstanding group of building administrators, teachers, staff, and students.”

Ekstrom will replace current Sycamore Middle School Principal Jim Cleven, who’s retiring after 20 years with the district, including 15 years as principal, according to the news release.

Before becoming the director of buildings and grounds for Sycamore School District since July 2019, Ekstrom was an agriculture teacher at Iroquois West High School and Sycamore High School, teaching freshmen through seniors about agriculture business, horticulture, welding, electricity and animal science.

Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder called Ekstrom one of the most approachable people he’s ever worked with.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Mr. Ekstrom to be the next Principal at Sycamore Middle School. Mark brings years of experience within our district to this position. While he has served as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the last five years, he never lost touch with best practices in learning and teaching. His experience at the elementary, secondary, and district levels will continue to be an asset to our district,” Wilder said in the news release.