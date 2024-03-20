Election 2024: DeKalb County Board Districts 1, 11 primary unofficial results

DeKalb County Government sign in front of the Legislative Center in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Four Republicans seeking two seats on the DeKalb County Board faced off in Tuesday’s primary election as voters cast ballots to determine who will move onto the November General Election.

In District 1, Republicans Tim Hughes and and Lawrence West faced off. In District 11, Republicans Phyllis Brown and incumbent Jerry Osland were pitted against each other. Fourteen of the 24 seats on the DeKalb County Board are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, but there are only two contested primary races.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

