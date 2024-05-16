DeKalb second at sectional, sending eight to state: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track

Class 3A Huntley Regional: At Huntley, the Barbs finished in a second-place tie with Belvidere North behind only the hosts, qualifying seven entries for the state meet.

Jackson Pfaff hit a qualifying height of 4.16 meters in the pole vault to take third. Jacob Barraza was second in both the 1,600 and 3,200, while Braylen Anderson was second in the 200 (22.05).

Anderson also teamed with Cam Matthews, Isaiah Butler and Talen Tate to take second in the 4x100 in 42.04 and third in the 4x200. Their 1:29.10 time in the 4x2 still hit a qualifying mark and a trip to state was earned for both sprint relays.

Rasheed Greer also won the 110 hurdles in 14.83, ahead of teammate and DuPage Valley Conference champ Adam Allen’s 15.11.

“I didn’t want to lose,” Greer said. “I was ranked fourth, behind my teammate. He won the DVC and I wasn’t losing to him again.”

Class 2A Ridgewood Sectional: At Norridge, Genoa-Kingston senior Terrell Marshall won the high jump at 1.9 meters to qualify for the IHSA state meet for the first time.

Marshall saved his best for last, with that clearance accounting for the best jump of his career.

”There’s been some off days and good days, but today was the day I jumped my highest,” Marshall said. “It feels good to qualify for state.”

Prep baseball

DeKalb 9, Rochelle 3: At DeKalb, the Barbs had five hits and capitalized off four Hubs errors despite committing five of their own.

Jackson Kees had two hits. Maddux Clarence pitched a complete game for DeKalb, not allowing an earned run. He struck out six and walked one.

Sycamore 8, Marmion 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak behind Tyler Townsend’s three-hitter.

Townsend struck out four and walked two in the shutout. He also had a hit and two RBIs. Teague Hallahan had three RBIs and two hits, while Collin Severson also had two hits.

Kaneland 9, Batavia 3: At Northwestern Medicine Field, the Knights scored five in the first and never looked back, drawing seven walks to go with five hits in the win.

Matt Brunscheen and Anthony Campise each scored twice and Tom Thill had a pair of RBIs.

Forreston 17, Indian Creek 2 (4 inn.): In a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional semifinal, the Timberwolves’ season came to an end with a loss.

Jeffrey Probst had two hits and scored.

Harvest Christian 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: In a Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Regional semifinal, the Royals’ season ended with a loss.

Jacob Orin had two of the Royals’ six hits.

Prep softball

Kaneland 6, Morris 1: At Maple Park, Katie Congoran had a pair of hits in the win.

Bree Crosby had two RBIs and Sam Dennis scored twice. Brynn Woods struck out 10 and allowed one run in the complete game five-hitter.

Marquette 10, Indian Creek 0: In the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, the Timberwolves lost as their season came to an end.

Gretta Oziah had two of Indian Creek’s five hits.

“We had a very young group this season with four freshmen and a couple of sophomores in the starting lineup, but I really thought we played well for the first three innings,” Indian Creek coach Denver Davis said after the team finished 10-14. “We just weren’t able to capitalize there in the third and then (Marquette) was able to string a few hits together in their half of the inning to grab the momentum.

“My game plan was to start off with (Klotz) because I’m sure Marquette is used to seeing a little faster pitching. The plan worked for a while and kept them off-balanced, but they did a good job adjusting.

“I’m proud of the girls for hanging in there and competing until the end.”

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: In the Class 2A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal, the Royals, a co-op of four schools for soccer, lost as their season came to an end.