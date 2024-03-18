DeKalb County property transfers: Jan. 16-26, 2024

Felicia A. Speranske to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc., Residence at 1027 Wild St., Sycamore, $200,000.

Sing Diep and Rina Srey to Kevin Allen and Carrie Ann Olson, Residence at 1506 Carlisle Lane, DeKalb, $341,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Drew and Alison Petry, Residence at 905 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $330,650.

Jay and Michelle Ruby to Maxwell Conlon and Alexis Caise, Residence at 409 S. California St., Sycamore, $205,000.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Residence at 804 E. Kennedy St., Waterman, $20,600.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Residence at 904 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Freedom Mortgage Corp By Attorney / Xome Realty Services LLC to Springboard CDFI, Residence at 316 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $116,500.

William Francis Hart III & Marissa Anne Callister to Nathan Carl Harder Jr., Residence at 204 W. Sunset Place, DeKalb, $206,000.

Thomas R. Liszka and David J. Liszka Trustees Trusts Liska Trust 101 to Jonathan Dixit and Jessica Thompson, Residence at 470 Lincolnshire Drive, Sycamore, $320,000.

Lois Elaine Sorenson Trust & Charlotte K. Perillo Trust By Trustees to Prairie Pathways Farm LLC, Farmland off Hinckley Road, Hinckley, $2,120,760.

Glenda Young to Lee Ortega Jr., Residence at 857 S. First St., DeKalb, $189,900.

Joseph W. and Terri L. Hansen to Caleb Dean Brandt and Cathan Brandt, Residence at 717 Cherry Tree Lane, Genoa, $268,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Aida Castro and Kania Diaz-Roberts, Residence at 463 S. Preston St., Cortland, $230,000.

Lamp Rd LLC to Red Planet Properties LLC, Commercial at 1827 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $260,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Anny Fabiola Suarez, Residence at 539 S. Hahn Drive, Cortland, $279,900.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Shane and Nicole Gourley, Residence at 913 E. Taft St., Waterman, $304,270.

Be Lakeside LLC-Firebarn to MFC Realty Group LLC, Commercial at 130 N. May St., Hinckley, $225,000.

Thomas E. Sauber to Ashley Anne Myers, Residence at 91 W. Susan Ave., Cortland, $277,750.

City Of Sycamore to Mattison B. and Julie Lin MacAlister, Lot at 1118 Wild St., Sycamore, $15,000.

Charles R. Janssen to Garrett J. Windau, Residence at 603 Tyler St., Genoa, $210,000.

Eileen Ruth Sapp Trustee & Joyce A. Higgins Trustee Higgins Living Trust to Ryan N. Hayes, Farmland off Pleasant Hill Road, Sycamore, $200,000.

Jan Matthews, Julie Debolt, Jeanne Morris, Joann Leifheit, Matanuska-Susitna Borough to Ryan N. Hayes, Farmland off Pleasant Hill Road, Sycamore, $284,380

Steven J. Johnsen to CLF Grain LLC, Farmland at South Mayfield Road, DeKalb, $625,000.

Horst F. Erker Dec’d By Executor Ramona Triebold to Steven Speed Jr. and Diane McCuistion-Speed, Residence at 1204 Gifford St., DeKalb, $239,900.

Jeffrey D. and Sarah J. Morel to Kyle W. Eighner & Hallie J. Miller, Residence at 337 W. 1st St., Sandwich, $270,000.

John S. and Susan L. Petersen to Illinois Department Of Transportation, Lot at 454 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $300

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. By Attorney / Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tyler Lieving, Residence at 14093 U.S. Highway 30, Hinckley, $300,000.

Paul G. and Marjorie Rasmussen Trust By Trustees to Caleb Trzynka, Residence at 14788 Baseline Road, Genoa, $115,000.

Delores A. Devine By Attorney to Tyson and Crystal King, Residence at 220 W. LaSalle St., Somonauk, $230,000.

Edward L. Parcell & Ann P. Driscoll Trustees Ka Home Farm Trust to Malta Farms Enterprises LLC, Farmland at Byers Road and Malta Road, Kirkland, $2,475,585.

Richard A. Pump Sr. & Marlene L. Pump Trustees to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at Irene Road and McNeal Road, Kirkland, $3,201,738.

Cheryl K. McClure to Lisa L. Rossow, Apartment Building at 100 S. Sixth St., Kirkland, $139,000.

Halina Chrzaszcz to Michael T. and Julie A. Piecko Trustees, Lot off Eagle Drive, Genoa, $50,000.

Mary Ann Best to Jittapim Yamprai, Residence at 379 Parkside Drive, Sycamore, $236,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Ronald Lisk and Rebecca Pedersen, Residence at 901 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $400,175.

Schafeer Farms I LLC to Dwight M. and Dawn R. McCoy, Farmland at 27199 Schafer Road, Clare, $88,566.

Robert H. Kauffman Trustee to James Muetze, Farmland off Leland Road, Waterman, $1,201,600.

Thomas Frieders to City Of Sandwich, Lot off Route 34, Sandwich, $106,000.

Ralph A. Schindler Jr. Trust Trustee to Richard A. Pump Sr. and Marlene L. Pump Trustees, Farmland at Route 72 and Engel Road, Hampshire, $445,865.

Richard A. Pump Sr. & Marlene L. Pump Trustees to Steven Heinsohn, Farmland off Irene Road, Kirkland, $1,794,000.

Jacob C. and Chelsea M. Welander to Michael J. and Jennifer L. Chambers, Residence at 340 S. Maple St., Waterman, $196,900.

Anthony M. Hoecherl to Bert T. and Laura Conradson II, Residence at 1138 Commercial St., Sycamore, $239,000.

Rogelio Pinones III and Zoie Hoffman to Manuel Delgado, Residence at 916 N. 13th St., DeKalb, $140,000.

Robin M. Hill to Hassie Gooch Jr. & Bernadine Billie Gooch, Residence at 235 Morrow St., Unit D, Somonauk, $232,500.

Bruce and Jacalyn Ludwig to MFC Realty Group LLC, Commerical at 133 & 133 1/2 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, $254,900.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Alfredo and Vanessa Sanchez, Residence at 909 E. Taft St., Waterman, $285,155.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Jamie Garlick, Residence at 208 N. Cherry St., Waterman, $265,340.