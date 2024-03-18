March 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

DeKalb County property transfers: Jan. 16-26, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

DeKalb County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Felicia A. Speranske to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc., Residence at 1027 Wild St., Sycamore, $200,000.

Sing Diep and Rina Srey to Kevin Allen and Carrie Ann Olson, Residence at 1506 Carlisle Lane, DeKalb, $341,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Drew and Alison Petry, Residence at 905 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $330,650.

Jay and Michelle Ruby to Maxwell Conlon and Alexis Caise, Residence at 409 S. California St., Sycamore, $205,000.

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Residence at 804 E. Kennedy St., Waterman, $20,600.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes, Residence at 904 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Freedom Mortgage Corp By Attorney / Xome Realty Services LLC to Springboard CDFI, Residence at 316 W. Crofoot St., Sandwich, $116,500.

William Francis Hart III & Marissa Anne Callister to Nathan Carl Harder Jr., Residence at 204 W. Sunset Place, DeKalb, $206,000.

Thomas R. Liszka and David J. Liszka Trustees Trusts Liska Trust 101 to Jonathan Dixit and Jessica Thompson, Residence at 470 Lincolnshire Drive, Sycamore, $320,000.

Lois Elaine Sorenson Trust & Charlotte K. Perillo Trust By Trustees to Prairie Pathways Farm LLC, Farmland off Hinckley Road, Hinckley, $2,120,760.

Glenda Young to Lee Ortega Jr., Residence at 857 S. First St., DeKalb, $189,900.

Joseph W. and Terri L. Hansen to Caleb Dean Brandt and Cathan Brandt, Residence at 717 Cherry Tree Lane, Genoa, $268,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Aida Castro and Kania Diaz-Roberts, Residence at 463 S. Preston St., Cortland, $230,000.

Lamp Rd LLC to Red Planet Properties LLC, Commercial at 1827 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $260,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Anny Fabiola Suarez, Residence at 539 S. Hahn Drive, Cortland, $279,900.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Shane and Nicole Gourley, Residence at 913 E. Taft St., Waterman, $304,270.

Be Lakeside LLC-Firebarn to MFC Realty Group LLC, Commercial at 130 N. May St., Hinckley, $225,000.

Thomas E. Sauber to Ashley Anne Myers, Residence at 91 W. Susan Ave., Cortland, $277,750.

City Of Sycamore to Mattison B. and Julie Lin MacAlister, Lot at 1118 Wild St., Sycamore, $15,000.

Charles R. Janssen to Garrett J. Windau, Residence at 603 Tyler St., Genoa, $210,000.

Eileen Ruth Sapp Trustee & Joyce A. Higgins Trustee Higgins Living Trust to Ryan N. Hayes, Farmland off Pleasant Hill Road, Sycamore, $200,000.

Jan Matthews, Julie Debolt, Jeanne Morris, Joann Leifheit, Matanuska-Susitna Borough to Ryan N. Hayes, Farmland off Pleasant Hill Road, Sycamore, $284,380

Steven J. Johnsen to CLF Grain LLC, Farmland at South Mayfield Road, DeKalb, $625,000.

Horst F. Erker Dec’d By Executor Ramona Triebold to Steven Speed Jr. and Diane McCuistion-Speed, Residence at 1204 Gifford St., DeKalb, $239,900.

Jeffrey D. and Sarah J. Morel to Kyle W. Eighner & Hallie J. Miller, Residence at 337 W. 1st St., Sandwich, $270,000.

John S. and Susan L. Petersen to Illinois Department Of Transportation, Lot at 454 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $300

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. By Attorney / Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tyler Lieving, Residence at 14093 U.S. Highway 30, Hinckley, $300,000.

Paul G. and Marjorie Rasmussen Trust By Trustees to Caleb Trzynka, Residence at 14788 Baseline Road, Genoa, $115,000.

Delores A. Devine By Attorney to Tyson and Crystal King, Residence at 220 W. LaSalle St., Somonauk, $230,000.

Edward L. Parcell & Ann P. Driscoll Trustees Ka Home Farm Trust to Malta Farms Enterprises LLC, Farmland at Byers Road and Malta Road, Kirkland, $2,475,585.

Richard A. Pump Sr. & Marlene L. Pump Trustees to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at Irene Road and McNeal Road, Kirkland, $3,201,738.

Cheryl K. McClure to Lisa L. Rossow, Apartment Building at 100 S. Sixth St., Kirkland, $139,000.

Halina Chrzaszcz to Michael T. and Julie A. Piecko Trustees, Lot off Eagle Drive, Genoa, $50,000.

Mary Ann Best to Jittapim Yamprai, Residence at 379 Parkside Drive, Sycamore, $236,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Ronald Lisk and Rebecca Pedersen, Residence at 901 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $400,175.

Schafeer Farms I LLC to Dwight M. and Dawn R. McCoy, Farmland at 27199 Schafer Road, Clare, $88,566.

Robert H. Kauffman Trustee to James Muetze, Farmland off Leland Road, Waterman, $1,201,600.

Thomas Frieders to City Of Sandwich, Lot off Route 34, Sandwich, $106,000.

Ralph A. Schindler Jr. Trust Trustee to Richard A. Pump Sr. and Marlene L. Pump Trustees, Farmland at Route 72 and Engel Road, Hampshire, $445,865.

Richard A. Pump Sr. & Marlene L. Pump Trustees to Steven Heinsohn, Farmland off Irene Road, Kirkland, $1,794,000.

Jacob C. and Chelsea M. Welander to Michael J. and Jennifer L. Chambers, Residence at 340 S. Maple St., Waterman, $196,900.

Anthony M. Hoecherl to Bert T. and Laura Conradson II, Residence at 1138 Commercial St., Sycamore, $239,000.

Rogelio Pinones III and Zoie Hoffman to Manuel Delgado, Residence at 916 N. 13th St., DeKalb, $140,000.

Robin M. Hill to Hassie Gooch Jr. & Bernadine Billie Gooch, Residence at 235 Morrow St., Unit D, Somonauk, $232,500.

Bruce and Jacalyn Ludwig to MFC Realty Group LLC, Commerical at 133 & 133 1/2 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, $254,900.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Alfredo and Vanessa Sanchez, Residence at 909 E. Taft St., Waterman, $285,155.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Jamie Garlick, Residence at 208 N. Cherry St., Waterman, $265,340.

Have a Question about this Daily Chronicle article?