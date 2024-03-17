Colorado-based energy company proposes 38-acre solar farm in DeKalb

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A Colorado-based energy company has asked for city of DeKalb consideration to install a 5-megawatt solar farm on 38 acres at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 38 and John Huber Parkway in DeKalb, documents show.

Only the northeast corner of the 38-acre property falls within DeKalb city limits. The site is located between DeKalb and Malta near the city’s northwest side west of Northern Illinois University.

Denver, Colorado-based PureSky Energy will present its proposal to DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission during the group’s regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The applicant’s project will be for discussion only Monday. If the plan moves forward, PureSky would need to present an annexation and rezoning request to the Commission at a later date, and also be granted approval by the DeKalb City Council.

In a Feb. 15 letter to the city, Michael Larkin, development manager for PureSky Energy, said the company wants to install a community solar site to bring more renewable energy to Illinois.

“PureSky also prides itself on delivering high quality projects with tangible benefits to the community in which the project is located. That is, in our opinion, the heart of community solar,” Larkin wrote. “Aside from offering electricity subscription discounts to the City and its residents, PureSky would be proud to support DeKalb’s goals, through donations or financial support of the City’s development plans. We’d love to hear where we can best support DeKalb to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship for the project’s lifetime.”

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Monday’s meeting also will provide a chance for the public including nearby homeowners to weigh in on the proposal. No vote is expected.

Larkin also said PureSky Energy would commit to meeting Illinois’ eligibility criteria for solar energy projects by establishing a pollinator habitat with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and maintaining vegetation on the project site with grazing animals, documents show.

“The applicant’s summary indicates the project is in accordance with the Illinois Power Agency’s Long Term Renewable Resources Procurement Plan,” city staff wrote in a review of the project ahead of Monday’s meeting.

According to the city, the DeKalb County High Department submitted a letter and map showing that the right-of-way on the northeast and southeast corners of the 38 acres would need to be reserved for future extension of John Huber Parkway south of Route 38.

“The extension of this road is a critical transportation corridor on the west side of the City of DeKalb,” County Engineer Nathan Schwartz wrote. “The DeKalb Township Road District has had the southerly extension of John Huber Parkway in their plans but has not yet been able to start on the right of way acquisition. The hope was to start in the next few years.”

Schwartz said the DeKalb-Sycamore Area Transportation Study team is not opposed to the solar development or annexing the land into the city, but strongly encourages the right-of-way to be reserved for the roadway extension.