Fuentes scores game-winner for Genoa-Kingston: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, March 13

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Yuliza Fuentes scored the game-winning goal to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Madelynn Swanson earned the shutout in net.

Boys track and field

Sycamore Invite: At Sycamore, the hosts finished first with 166 points, Genoa-Kingston took fifth with 44 points and Indian Creek took seventh with 12 points in an eight-team meet.

For Sycamore, Preston Picolotti took first in the 55-meter run (7.05), Dylan Weides took second in the 200-meter run (25.35), Dylan Hodges took second in the 400-meter run (54.27) and won the triple jump (12.49 m), Devin Karda won the 800-meter run (2:11.98), Logan Jones won the 3200-meter run (11:05.98). The 4x160 meter relay took first. Braedon Shaner won the pole vault (4.45 m) and Aiden Wyzard won the long jump (7.04 m).

For G-K, Brandon Wolcott took second in the 55-meter run (7.09) and third in the 200-meter run (25.56).

For Indian Creek, Parker Murry won the high jump (1.88 m).

Baseball

Harvard 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, the Cogs battled but fell short in Big Northern Conference play.

Westmont 12, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Westmont, Jakob McNally went 1 for 2 at the plate but the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.

Women’s basketball

Kent State 63, Northern Illinois 60: The Huskies took Kent State to the wire but came up short in MAC quarterfinal action.

Kortney Drake made a career-high five three-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points. Sidney McCrea added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Laura Nickel had 10 points and a season-high five assists off the bench.

“I told our players after the game that I was super proud of the effort,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen. “We played Kent State early in January and it was pretty lopsided. Tonight really showed the growth we’ve made as a team. We left all on the floor and got beat by a really good Kent State team. Obviously not the result we wanted, but I’m definitely proud of the effort.”

The Huskies closed the 2023-24 season with a record of 15-16.