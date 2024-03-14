Election 2024: Candidates for 76th House District weigh in on taxes

“I Voted” stickers for voters shown in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after they cast their ballots in the 2023 consolidated election at Del Webb Sun City’s Prairie Lodge in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Editor’s note: The following remarks from all five candidates running for Illinois’ 76th House District were pulled from each of the candidates’ corresponding Shaw Local News Network questionnaires. Candidates’ responses have been pulled in full and are not edited for length. To read each candidate’s full questionnaire, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

The following responses were provided by each of the candidates to the question, “Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are, and how would you propose addressing them?”

Candidates’ responses are listed in alphabetical order.

Cohen Barnes, Democrat

“As mayor of the city of DeKalb, we have been able to lower our property tax rate every year I have been in office. And this didn’t just happen. It took bringing all the taxing bodies together for multiple taxing summits to get everyone on the same page of driving our tax rate down.

Then, it took multiple meetings with individual board members and then advocating in public meetings before the entire board, plus engaging the community to come out to support this idea for this reduction to happen.

I have driven this discussion, the community involvement and the overall outcome of tax reduction. I have proven experience to making this happen.”

Democratic candidate Cohen Barnes, who is vying for the nomination for the 76th district seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, answers a question Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in a meet the candidates forum at the DeKalb Public Library. Democratic candidates Amy Murri Briel and Carolyn Zasada also spoke at the event organized by DeKalb Stands and co-sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats. (Mark Busch)

Make a permanent child tax credit specific to Illinois residents.

Remove the regressive grocery tax.

Expand property tax aide criteria for the three statewide programs for older Illinois residents.

Democratic candidate Amy Murri Briel, who is vying for the nomination for the 76th district seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, answers a question Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in a meet the candidates forum at the DeKalb Public Library. Democratic candidates Cohen Barnes and Carolyn Zasada also spoke at the event organized by DeKalb Stands and co-sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats. (Mark Busch)

The biggest reason we have such high taxes is because our tax system is outdated and unfair. It’s ridiculous to me that Illinois still has a flat tax. A progressive income tax, or “fair tax,” would put the state in a financially sound position that will allow us to support local governments better so that we can support the reduction of real estate taxes.

The “fair tax” would raise the state’s revenue rates tremendously while offering relief for the middle class. Passing this system would allow us to raise the revenue necessary to lower state taxes and/or further fund Illinois schools to allow local school districts to lower property taxes.

We also simply need to work to lower property taxes. Decreasing property taxes has always been a priority of mine on the DeKalb City Council. In the state legislature, I will work to further expand state funding for schools so that local school districts are able to lower property taxes.

Democratic candidate Carolyn Zasada, who is vying for the nomination for the 76th district seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, answers a question Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in a meet the candidates forum at the DeKalb Public Library. Democratic candidates Amy Murri Briel and Cohen Barnes also spoke at the event organized by DeKalb Stands and co-sponsored by the DeKalb County Democrats. (Mark Busch)

Liz Bishop, Republican

The 76th District’s top issue is the same throughout the state: the ever-increasing cost of living in Illinois. High taxes and increased government red tape drive people to leave the state. Illinois is losing young families who struggle to put food on the table and retirees whose retirement savings are not adequate to pay the bills.

It is well past time to eliminate unnecessary spending from the state budget so Illinois becomes an affordable place to live. This will require creativity and a willingness to work across the aisle to get the results taxpayers deserve.

I will fight for affordable, accessible health care. The recent closings of two hospitals in our district have taught us some very hard lessons. I will support legislation to address health care disparities, and I will fight to ensure our community’s health care needs are met.

In addition, Illinoisans need to be able to afford our power bills. As Democrats continue to force the closure of energy-generating facilities, we have to address potential energy shortages. With the recent bipartisan legislation to lift the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants, we have an opportunity to bring in affordable energy and good-paying jobs.

Liz Bishop candidate for the 76th District speaks during a candidate forum on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Crystal Loughran, Republican

Illinois has a flat tax of 4.95% (individual income tax rate) and 9.5% (corporate tax rate). The state sales tax rate is 6.25%. Under Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinoians are paying $2,165 more in taxes.

We need to prevent any progressive taxes. We need to trim our budget of needless spending to prevent the raising of taxes. We need commonsense spending.

My plan includes cutting taxes, including the senior real estate tax that’s excessive.