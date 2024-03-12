Is your DeKalb County address up to date for your tax bill? Here’s how to make sure

DeKalb County Administration sign in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Is your address correct for your tax bill? Have you moved in the last year? An incorrect mailing address could prevent you from receiving your tax bill and other important notices in a timely fashion.

The Chief County Assessment Office requests that anyone who has moved or has a different mailing address than previously listed to contact them right away.

To update your address, complete, print and sign the Change of Address form found on the DeKalb County website at www.dekalbcounty.org under the Assessment Office and/or the Treasurer’s Department Tabs or contact the Chief County Assessment Office at 815-895-7120 to receive.

Residents are asked to mail the completed and owner-signed address change request form to Chief County Assessment Office, Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore, IL 60178. They also can email it to CCAO@dekalbcounty.org, or fax to 815-895-1684.

For additional questions, contact the Chief County Assessment Office at 815-895-7120.