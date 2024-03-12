Daily Chronicle 2024 baseball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb’s Jackson Kees hustles to third during their game against Dixon last season at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKalb Barbs

Last year: 16-17-1, lost to Hampshire in the semifinal round of the Class 4A Hampshire Regional

Top returners: Jackson Kees, jr., P/SS; Nik Nelson, jr., P/2B; Isaac Black, jr., P/3B; Brodie Farrell, jr., P/OF; Cole Latimer, so., P/OF

Key newcomers: Hunter Kriese, so., P/1B

Worth noting: Somehow the Barbs are even younger than they were a year ago, when the team had the program’s highest win total in eight years. The lineup this year is littered with juniors who have at least a year of varsity experience, including ace Jackson Kees. The team’s MVP last year was 3-5 with a 3.02 ERA, striking out 52 and walking 12 in 46 1/3 innings pitched. Coach Jeffrey Latimer said it’s a high-energy group that feels like an underdog ready to show opponents how hard they’ve worked in the offseason.

Sycamore Spartans

Last year: 34-6, took third in Class 3A

Top returners: Kyle Hartmann, sr., C; Matthew Rosado, sr., P/3B; Collin Severson, sr., CF/SS; Teague Hallahan, sr., P/IF; Will Klumpp, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Kyle Prebil, jr., IF/OF/P; Davis Collie, jr., 1B/OF/P; Nathan Lojko, so., SS; Tyler Townsend, so., OF/P

Worth noting: A lot of talent is gone from last year’s third-place team, but the five returners all contributed in key spots last year, with Hartmann, Rosado and Severson starting. Hartmann hit .380 and blasted seven home runs. He’ll lead a lineup coach Jason Cavanaugh said is formidable and capable of putting up runs in bunches. Rosado was 5-1 with a 0.39 ERA last year, and Hallahan pitched 23 innings with a 3-1 record and 3.25 ERA. They’ll be the leaders of a young group of pitchers. All the newcomers posted big numbers at the sophomore level last year. Prebil hit. 393 with six homers, Collie hit .374 with five home runs, Lojko hit .453, reached base at a .647 clip and went yard three times. Townsend hit .329 with three homers. It will be a matter of seeing how those numbers translate to the varsity level as they protect Hartmann, Rosado and Severson.

Kaneland Knights

Last year: 21-13, lost to Marmion in a Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal

Top returners: Parker Violett, sr., OF/P; Zach Konrad, sr., C; Jackson Kottmeyer, sr., P

Key newcomers: Tom Thill, jr. 2B/SS

Worth noting: Violett and Kottmeyer return a lot of innings on the hill for the Knights. Coach Brian Aversa said there’s a lot of senior leadership gone from last year’s squad but there are still plenty of players who have seen significant innings. Aversa said the Interstate 8 will be tough this year and hopes the Knights’ pitching will keep them competitive.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Last year: 8-20, lost to Wheaton Academy in a Class 2A Wheaton Academy semifinal

Top returners: Tristan Swenson, sr., C; Brycen Lavender, sr., P/IF; Nate Kleba, jr., P/IF/OF

Key newcomers: Andy Swindler, jr., P/OF; Nicholas Cantrell, jr., P/IF

Worth noting: Even though 10 seniors are gone from last year, Kleba and Lavender spent a lot of time on the hill and bring back a lot of experience for the Cogs. Coach Anson Ellis said the Cogs are a strong defensive team, and that should help them stay in games while the young team gains experience.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Last year: 10-11, lost to Aurora Christian in the semifinals of the Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Top returners: Jeffrey Probst, sr., OF/P; Tyler Bogle, jr., IF/C; Jakob McNally, sr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Dominik Nelson, fr., OF; Owen Parrilli, fr., OF/IF

Worth noting: Coach Kevin Poterek said it’s an interesting mix this year of experienced players, freshmen and those who have some varsity experience but will have to step up, especially on the hill. He said players like Derrick Milostan, Kason Murry and Jacob Coulter will have to do well on the mound for the team to be successful. Probst not only had a big stick - he hit .463 with a 1.240 OPS - but was a strong defensive presence in center field. Poterek said it all adds up to a team that should finish ahead of the 2023 model.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Last year: 16-12, co-Little Ten champs, lost to Putnam County in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Top returners: Martin Ledbetter, jr. P/C; Saje Beene, sr., 3B; Skyler Jeneski, so., 2B/SS; Josh Badal, sr., OF; Justin Wentlaff, sr., 1B; Joe Bazan, sr., OF; Jacob Orin, sr., 2B/SS; McKinley Shelton, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Luke Badal, so., util.

Worth noting: With only two starters gone from last year, coach Matthew Olsen has high hopes for the Royals this season. Ledbetter was a monster both at the plate and on the mound. Olsen said there are six other arms behind Ledbetter, so it will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up as the year goes on.

Hiawatha Hawks

Last year: 7-15, lost to Polo in the first round of the Class 1A Forreston Regional

Top returners: Zac Edwards, sr., P/1B; Ty Marshall, sr., C/OF; Tommy Butler, jr., SS/P; Thomas Giebel, jr., P/LF; Aiden Cooper, so., 3B/C; Lucas Sunderlage, sr., OF; Cameron Emerich, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Tim Pruitt, fr., CF/P; Blake Wiegartz, sr., OF/P

Worth noting: Coach Sam Gallucci said the Hawks have a sold group of returning starters, supplemented by ambitious younger players like Pruitt. After standout seasons in football and basketball, Wiegartz is coming out to baseball. Gallucci said he’s expecting an extremely competitive year for the team.