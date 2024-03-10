Learn about DeKalb County health services at monthly events

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County Health Department to host monthly informational booths for patrons to learn about DeKalb County services.

The free booths will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesdays of the month in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booths include information on programs such as immunizations, WIC and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods. Attendees can ask health department staff about its services and programs. The booths also will feature new services and focus on nationally recognized observances.

The nationally recognized observances include:

March: National Nutrition Month and Naloxone Distribution

April: Earth Month and National Public Health Week

May: Older Americans, Mental Health, and Women’s Health Week

June: Men’s Health, LGBTQ, and Pride Month

July: Healthy Vision Month

August: National Immunizations Awareness Month

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.