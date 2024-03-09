Sycamore art gallery celebrates Spartan girls basketball

Sycamore schoolchildren recently enjoyed a Kids Painting Party at Chelsea McGhee art studios to help cheer on the Sycamore girls varsity basketball team during its spring 2024 season. Members of the team also attended. (Photo provided by Chelsea McGhee)

A Sycamore art gallery helped celebrate the Spartans girls varsity basketball team in February as the girls competed in their Sectional game.

Sycamore schoolchildren recently enjoyed a Kids Painting Party at Chelsea McGhee art studios, 942 W. State St. in Sycamore, to help make some art to cheer on their hometown team.

The studio was filled with elementary school aged kids coming to paint, and most of the Lady Spartans came to meet, greet and take pictures with the kids, according to a news release.