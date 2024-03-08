DeKalb pickleball courts now open at Welsh Park

Pickleball courts are now open at Welsh Park, 651 Russell Road, in DeKalb, shown here Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Pickleball season is now in full swing at Welsh Park in DeKalb, according to an announcement by the DeKalb Park District this week.

District staff announced the courts were open to play at the park, 651 Russell Road, DeKalb on Wednesday.

The Park District encourages people to get outdoors with your friends and try their hand at pickleball.

Pickleball courts are the latest addition to ongoing improvements at Welsh Park that began with the help of a state grant in 2020, according to the park district.

The DeKalb Park District’s Board of Commissioners in July 2019 approved a master plan for Welsh Park and an application for an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. A matching $395,000 grant was awarded for park renovations in January 2020.

In addition to the pickleball courts, additional updates to Welsh Park include a new playground, 8-foot-wide asphault walking paths, a splash pad, toddler garden, rain garden and pollinator area, a new basketball court with bleachers, game area and new connections with accessible curbs, according to the district.

The park district also offers private or semi-private pickleball lessons, pickleball leagues and a Thursday night open pickleball challenge, according to its website.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.