The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Crooked Horns Bar & Grill with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Crooked Horns Bar & Grill to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Crooked Horns Bar & Grill joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Crooked Horns Bar & Grill, 1470 S. Peace Road, Sycamore, serves salads, burgers, seafood, wraps, and sandwiches for dinner and lunch.