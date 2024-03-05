Special prosecutor, La Salle County judge appointed for man accused of threatening DeKalb County judge

Jessie J. Christian, 28, of Des Plaines, is charged with threatening a public official, disorderly conduct and telephone harassment after police alleged he sent more than a dozen voicemails Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, threatening to shoot a DeKalb County judge, an Aurora school, an Illinois Supreme Court judge and their family, a local prosecutor and the president, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A special prosecutor and new judge outside DeKalb County have been appointed for a Cook County man accused of calling the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office more than a dozen times, threatening to harm court officials and commit a school shooting or bombing.

Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller ruled Feb. 26 that Jesse J. Christian’s case would be overseen by those outside of DeKalb County, since some of Christian’s alleged victims are those within the DeKalb County court system, court records show.

La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court will preside over Christian’s case, with prosecutors from Kane County, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Christian, 28, of Des Plaines, is charged with felony disorderly conduct in connection with threatening a public official, misdemeanor telephone harassment and misdemeanor violating a stalking/no-contact order issued in February 2021, according to court records.

The no-contact ruling ordered that Christian not have any contact with a woman who was an employee at Northern Illinois University.

Christian pleaded not guilty in December and is expected to go to trial the first week of May, court records show.

If convicted of the most serious crime, a Class 3 felony, Christian could face between two and 10 years in prison.

Christian is eligible for an extended sentence because of a Class 3 felony conviction out of Cook County from 2020.

Christian was ordered to appear in court for a pretrial status hearing at 1 p.m. April 23. He remained in custody at the DeKalb County Jail as of Friday.