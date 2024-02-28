Sycamore School District 427 employee charged with inappropriately touching students

Steven Jamrog, 21, of Sycamore, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, on aggravated battery charges alleging that, while employed with the Sycamore School District 427, he inappropriately touched multiple students, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department. (Inset photo provided by Sycamore Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A former Sycamore School District 427 employee has been charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated battery after police alleged he inappropriately touched multiple students while employed with the district, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven Jamrog, 21, of Sycamore, is charged with six counts of Class 4 aggravated battery, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the Sycamore Police Department. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

Jamrog’s alleged behavior also was the subject of an internal Sycamore School District investigation through the Sycamore High School administration, according to a Tuesday statement from Superintendent Steve Wilder.

“Protecting and maintaining the safety and well-being of our students and staff is of paramount importance to us. We want to assure our families and the Sycamore School District community that we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all,” Wilder said in a statement. “While we do not comment on the specific details of confidential investigations or personnel matters, we want to emphasize that any form of misconduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our school district.”

Jamrog resigned from his position as a district employee before the district investigation was completed, Wilder said. Sycamore school officials were notified of Jamrog’s arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to the statement emailed to district families Tuesday.

Wilder said district officials will continue to cooperate with authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.

Jamrog, who worked as an assistant in the school district’s Spartan TV program, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, booked at the Sycamore Police Department, released and given a notice to appear in DeKalb County court, police said. Class 4 aggravated battery is a non-detainable offense under the new provisions outlined in the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

Sycamore police opened an investigation Feb. 11 after a student over the age of 13 told police Jamrog allegedly touched them in a way “that made them feel uncomfortable,” authorities said in a news release. The student told police other students also discussed similar behaviors by Jamrog.

Police learned multiple other students reported inappropriate touching by Jamrog inside a district building on multiple occasions, according to the news release.

Jamrog is expected to appear in front of a DeKalb County circuit court judge on his charges at a later date.

Shaw Local News Network reporter Camden Lazenby contributed.